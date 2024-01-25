A legend of the Nightcaps community awarded

Southland District Council mayor Rob Scott presented Beverley Evanswas bestowed a Community Service Award to reflect a lifetime of dedicated involvement in the Nightcaps area. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A gem of the Nightcaps community was celebrated this week when Beverley Evans was bestowed a community service award to reflect a lifetime of dedicated involvement in the Nightcaps area.

Southland District Mayor Rob Scott presented the award on behalf of the council and the Wallace Takitimu Community Board.

The accompanying citation included a long list of organisations which have benefited from Mrs Evans’ caring nature.

"It would probably be quicker if I listed off the things she hasn’t done for the community," Mr Scott said.

"People like Bev are often described as the glue which holds a community together, but she really is the superglue."

Renowned for her baking skills, Mrs Evans was always one of the first with trays of food for local people and businesses.

She has held many positions throughout the district, including as a member of the Nightcaps Golf Club for 40 years where she served as president, secretary, caterer and bar manager.

She coached netball, volunteered on the ambulance for five years, was the local Victim Support person and served on the Nightcaps Medical Trust and Lotto boards. Her tenure on the Nightcaps Community Development Area subcommittee and Wallace Takitimu Community Board spans over 15 years.

Mrs Evans was the driving force behind the hugely successful Nightcaps fireworks display at McGregor Park and assisted schools with Christmas gifts.

Mrs Evans and her husband Brian raised three daughters in Nightcaps where they have lived for the past 80 years.

"Bev is a highly respected and valued member of the Nightcaps community and so deserving of this accolade," Mr Scott said.