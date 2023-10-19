List of 2023 graduates

MITO:

Lily Henderson Tuapou New Zealand Certificate in Automotive Electrical Engineering (Level 4)

Cody Booth New Zealand Certificate in Heavy Automotive Engineering with strand in Road Transport (Level 4)

Paul Howden New Zealand Certificate in Heavy Automotive Engineering with strand in Road Transport (Level 4)

Russell Hyde New Zealand Certificate in Business (First Line Management) (Level 4)

Jordan Erskine New Zealand Certificate in Heavy Automotive Engineering with strand in Agricultural Equipment (Level 4)

Jack Simmons New Zealand Certificate in Heavy Automotive Engineering with strand in Agricultural Equipment (Level 4)

Sarah-Jane Taylor New Zealand Certificate in Light Automotive Engineering (Level 4)

Reagan Macnamara New Zealand Certificate in Light Automotive Engineering (Level 3+4)

Oliver Jackson New Zealand Certificate in Heavy Automotive Engineering with strand in Road Transport (Level 4)

Jordan Menlove New Zealand Certificate in Heavy Automotive Engineering with strand in Plant and Equipment (Level 4)

McKenzie Crosswell New Zealand Certificate in Heavy Automotive Engineering with strand in Agricultural Equipment (Level 4)

Ryan Evans New Zealand Certificate in Collision Repair (Non-structural) (Level 3+4)

Primary ITO

Danushka Vithanage NZA - Dairy Pastoral Production L4

Jamie Hansen NZA - 2212 NZC v3 - Agriculture (Level 4) (Dairy Farming)

Maricar Deblois New Zealand Diploma in Agribusiness Management (Level 5)

Danae Waipouri NZA - Dairy Product Process Operations L4 Milk Powder Automated Cleaning and Heat Treatment

Adi Duggaraju New Zealand Certificate in Dairy Processing (Level 4) with strands in Cheese Making, Cream Products, Milk Powder, Milk Protein, Milk Treatment, and Milk Collection v2

Neil Longman NZA - Dairy Product Process Operations L4 Milk Powder

Jess Fishburn New Zealand Certificate in Primary Industry Production Management (Level 5) with strands in Livestock Production, and Crop Production

Phillip Lee New Zealand Certificate in Agriculture (Level 4) with strands in Arable Farming, Dairy Farming, Breeding Livestock Farming, and Non-Breeding Livestock Farming

ETCO

Bradley Cade National Certificate Electrical Engineering (Level 4)

Jayden Smith National Certificate Electrical Engineering (Level 4)

Jacob Baxter National Certificate Electrical Engineering (Level 4)

Competenz

Kereama Tokona New Zealand Certificate in Mechanical Engineering General Engineering (Level 4)

Heidi Shearer New Zealand Certificate in Engineering Fabrication Light Fabrication (Level 4)

Tyler Low New Zealand Certificate in Engineering Fabrication Heavy Fabrication (Level4)

BCITO

Ben Naseby New Zealand Certificate in Monumental Masonary (level 4)

Belinda McCawley New Zealand Certificate in Monumental Masonary (level 4)

Jordaine Wixon New Zealand Certificate in Install Insulation (micro-crednetial)

Darryn Jackson New Zealand Certificate in Install Insulation (micro-crednetial)

Sunia Fiso New Zealand Certificate in Install Insulation (micro-crednetial)Sunia Fiso

Connexis

Phillip Abraham New Zealand Certificate in Electricity Supply (Level 4)

David Edminston New Zealand Certificate in Electricity Supply (Level 4)

Thomas Grey New Zealand Certificate in Electricity Supply (Level 4)

Angelo Obus New Zealand Certificate in Electricity Supply (Level 4)

Mark Frew New Zealand Certificate in Electricity Supply (Level 4)

Joseph Wynne New Zealand Certificate in Electricity Supply (Level 4)

Jessie Wynne New Zealand Certificate in Electricity Supply (Level 4)

Symarah Bennett-Young New Zealand Certificate in Electricity Supply (Level 4)

Jason Grobler New Zealand Certificate in Electricity Supply (Level 4)

Mast Academy

Keiran Ballantyne New Zealand Alloy Production Boat Building (Level 4)

Jack Sievwright New Zealand Alloy Production Boat Building (Level 4)

Steven Withington New Zealand Apprenticeship in Marine Systems Engineering (Level 4)