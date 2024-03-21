Local actors hone their craft

The Pink Hammer stars (from left) Lydia Blomfield, Graham Pirie, Maggie Pirie, Sarah McCarthy and Lyndal Ludlow.

It's almost showtime and the stage at Repertory House in Invercargill is a construction zone. Sawhorses and power tools stand ready, while hammers and screwdrivers lie idle on benches.

But far from being chaos, the stage is, in fact, set for opening night.

The Pink Hammer, by Michelle Amas, is the latest offering from Invercargill Repertory. Four women from vastly different backgrounds gather in a suburban workshop to take part in a course designed to empower women and demystify woodwork. But where is Maggie, their host? And how will the hapless Woody handle these women?

First-time director Aimee Marshall is putting both veteran and new actors through their paces, which promises wit, banter, growing friendships and raw emotion.

"I’ve been part of the theatre scene here in Murihiku for four years and have always so enjoyed my time both on stage and off," Marshall said.

"I had a blast directing Head Over Heels for James Hargest College and decided the time was right to sink my teeth into a repertory play."

Marshall said guiding actors Lyndal Ludlow, Maggie Pirie, Lydia Blomfield, Graham Pirie and Sarah McCarthy through their paces had been challenging and rewarding, as well as hugely silly.

"It’s been so exciting watching these actors, all at different stages of their craft, get put through their paces. There’s a lot of fun tempered with a hell of a lot of hard work."

The set mimics workshops and sheds throughout Aotearoa and will definitely bring back fond memories for audiences.

"The team here who design and build our sets have really outdone themselves this time."

From the incredible backdrop to the backboard complete with outlines for where various tools were supposed to live, a suburban workshop had been recreated in meticulous detail, she said.

The Pink Hammer opened at Repertory Theatre on Esk St last night and runs till Saturday, which also features a matinee. Tickets are available via invercargillrepertory.co.nz