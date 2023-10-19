A look at the real action in France

With only two games to pick you would think the tipsters would have an easy run in?

Not to be with four tipsters failing to register a point in the South. Those in the "hall of shame" were Richard, Southland’s best grocer, Grant from Carpet and Drapes, Simon from GJ’s and John from Hunting and Fishing. Which means you have probably handed the overall title to Otago who have skipped back to a 14-point lead and with only the final to pick, it’s a long way back thus virtually impossible. Dan from Deep South Glass has narrowed the gap to Reece from RDR so the Southland comp could still be drawn.

As I suspected, Taranaki just keep building and were too strong for Canterbury. The Red & Blacks kept battling away but Taranaki, after Wellington’s capitulation in the past couple of weeks, are far and away the best team in the comp. Hawke’s Bay’s atonement is complete after they dismantled Wellington with a very good display even if their best player halfback Brad Weber was injured before kick-off. The score flattered Wellington who scored a late consolation try to make the score look respectable.

So what happens in the final? Taranaki are at home and as I’ve discussed, they look the best team in this comp right across the park. Hawke’s Bay are worthy finalists and will not die wondering and will throw everything at the Amber & Blacks. If Taranaki stick to their game plan and get their game breakers involved they should have too many guns in this intriguing final. But these teams are both worthy finalists so there won’t be much in it.

Meanwhile, back to real action in France. I’ve seen a lot of World Cup Rugby live but the NZ v Ireland quarterfinal is possibly the best game I’ve seen at World Cup level – it was worthy of a final. NZ were down to 14 for 20 minutes of the game and still kept the Irish at bay. The decision to “bin” Aaron Smith was nothing short of ludicrous and Wayne Barnes although a very good referee does miss some really obvious stuff.

South Africa did what they do — kick high and feed on the fallout with two electric wingers on turbo charge. Can the heavyweights back up in the semis after two monumental games.

The ABs will get past Argentina but England will be licking their lips in anticipation of taking on the Boks. This World Cup deserves an ABs v Boks final.

- By Paul Dwyer