Maiden US victory for Crosbie in opening race of Round 3

Alex Crosbie emerges from the cockpit of his Crosslink/Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F422 chassis after his maiden victory in the opening race of Round 3 of the F4 US Championship at New Jersey Motorsports Park, Millville, New Jersey on Saturday. PHOTO: GAVIN BAKER PHOTOGRAPHY/ SUPPLIED

Invercargill racing driver Alex Crosbie scored his maiden win in the United States as he enjoyed a strong outing in round three of the F4 US Championship at New Jersey Motorsports Park in Millville, New Jersey, last weekend.

Crosbie qualified second fastest for the opening race of the weekend and got away from the start in third position. He moved into second about seven minutes into the 30-minute race and took the lead at mid-distance, racing side by side with championship leader Nicholas Stati, of Australia, for a good part of the lap before sealing the pass.

He then withstood pressure from Stati to take his first win of the championship in what commentators described as "the best race of the season".

On the podium Crosbie described it as "a hard race, but a good clean race".

Crosbie backed up the win with a fine second placing in the second race of the round on Sunday morning. He started from second on the grid and had to defend against Pablo Benites jun initially, giving Stati a gap at the front. Once clear of Benites jun, Crosbie closed in on Stati but ran a reasonably lonely race in second, eventually crossing the line 2.945 seconds behind the Australian.

The final race saw Crosbie on pole after he set the fastest lap time in the previous race. He made a great start to take the lead and open a gap as the rest of the field battled behind him. However, on the second lap while pushing hard in the lead, he clipped a kerb and went off the circuit dropping to fifth. He worked his way back to catch the bunch crossing the line fourth but was classified second after Stati and fellow Australian Daniel Quimby received penalties.

Crosbie received the series’ Omologato Award for his outstanding weekend, securing the 17-year-old an Omologato timepiece.

"It was quite a good weekend for my championship and it was good to get a win under my belt."

Crosbie now sits third in the championship close behind second placed Quimby.

It had been Crosbie’s intention to get on the pace earlier in the weekend at this round and he certainly achieved that. In testing on Thursday, he was the fastest and then in practice on the Friday he was second fastest in both sessions behind Stati who was only quicker than Crosbie by .228 of a second in the first session and by .245 of a second in the other session.

"I got my head around the car as we made lots of changes on Thursday and made it easier to drive."

In qualifying on Saturday, Stati took pole with Crosbie second fastest again just .199 of a second slower with Quimby third.

Crosbie competes in the F4 US Championship with Crosslink/Kiwi Motorsport and his American campaign is supported by Golden Homes in the Southern Lakes. He acknowledges the support of his parents for his racing and thanked all those watching and supporting his efforts back home in New Zealand across the weekend.

Crosbie will next line up in the championship for the penultimate round which takes place at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, Bowmanville, Ontario from Augus 29 to September 1.

- By Lindsay Beer