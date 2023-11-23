Maintaining our flood protection

Recent flooding highlighted the importance of the region’s flood network. PHOTO: SHAWN McAVINUE

Environment Southland is engaged in projects to help ensure vulnerable towns in our region are more resilient to the challenges of a changing climate, now and for the future.

The floods in September were a reminder of how important maintaining and future-proofing Southland’s flood protection networks is.

Work is now complete on the construction of a new stop bank along Ontario and Toronto Sts in Gore, replacing the existing concrete flood protection wall.

Meanwhile, work to upgrade the stop banks in Wyndham has resumed after pausing over winter. In Mataura, work is under way to strengthen the main riverbanks within the township, with rock protection being installed along 710m of the true right bank.

These projects are expected to be completed before Christmas.

In the Invercargill area, the work on the Waihōpai stop bank upgrade has restarted for the summer construction period. The construction team will be working between Beatrice St and Stead St.

The Waihōpai walkway will be closed and a diversion for walkers and cyclists will be in place along Bond St.

These projects, and others, will build greater resiliency in the face of climate change for our communities and critical infrastructure.

To find out more about upgrades to our flood protection network and climate resilience projects, check out our website.

— Wilma Falconer, Environment Southland chief executive