Making Christmas special for those in need

Family Works manager Irene Te Koeti and Invercargill Central centre manager Kelvin Mooney in front of the shopping centre’s Christmas tree. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

There will be something special waiting under the Christmas tree for Southland children in need this year thanks to Invercargill Central partnering with Family Works.

Family Works manager Irene Te Koeti said Christmas could be a stressful time for some families the organisation supported, with many often experiencing added financial hardship at this time of year.

"Providing Christmas presents for children who would otherwise miss out will help take the pressure off our families and bring them some Christmas cheer."

For more than 10 years, families in the Family Start Programme had been the recipient of the H&J Smith Secret Santa Tree, she said.

Following the closure of the business last month, Invercargill Central staff approached Family Works offering to host the gift appeal in the shopping centre.

Family Works was thrilled Invercargill Central had taken up the mantle from H&J Smith, she said.

"We are so grateful to Invercargill Central for picking up the thread from H&Js to ensure our families have a happy Christmas."

Invercargill Central centre manager Kelvin Mooney said they were pleased to be able to continue the tradition of supporting families at Christmas in the Family Start Programme.

"Giving our customers the opportunity to bring some joy to families on Christmas morning is a great way to celebrate the festive season."

An almost 5.5m Christmas tree sits at the eastern end of the shopping complex ready to receive Christmas presents for children in the Family Start Programme and their siblings who are in need of additional support.

Until Christmas Eve, shoppers are able to place new, unwrapped gifts suitable for children from birth to 16 years of age under the tree.

Family Works’ Family Start Programme is a free, home-based scheme to support parents of children from birth to 5 years of age who are experiencing difficulties, such as housing issues, multiple births, relationship issues, physical or mental health issues, lack of support, or addictions.

The programme is offered in Invercargill, Te Anau, Manapouri, Gore and Mataura.