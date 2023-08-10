Making a more vibrant inner city

As always it’s a busy time at council.

As we get closer to spring and into summer, I hope to be able to close off Esk or Don Sts on a regular basis to incorporate a weekend day/evening of music and food event, involving local bands with food stalls and some alcohol sales.

In recent months we’ve connected with our younger community members (focusing on 18-30-year-olds).

The feedback we got was not what we expected around inner vibrancy and services.

It included:

● More street events involving local musicians / bands

● A greater need for youth mental health services

● Places to ‘‘hang out with Wi-Fi’’

● More street food options

● Better places to socialise

● Greater acceptance of the rainbow community

I’ve asked Great South to focus on these needs.

I’ve also spoken with James Wards, the local guru of e-Sports. James specialises in one-off events that move around different venues.

I’m looking to help James set up two venues with permanent space and computers to develop the sport — one in the inner city with a 18-30 player range, that may involve a capacity of 60-80 gamers, and a further one in south City which permits an even younger age group.

Of course, this all comes with costs — venue hire, computer equipment, tables and chairs, a safe social environment and supervision around the gaming. I would like any venue’s opening hours to be after school and at weekends.

This industry is worth billions both here and overseas, so this is really exciting.

Another exciting set of outcomes comes from the parks and reserves team, managed by Caroline Rain. They are working on the development of a walking trail around the inner city with new sculptures, walkways and buildings with lighting and points of interest. They are also looking at a pump track (similar to the Otatara track) to be located in South City. We are looking at a couple of potential venues (Russell Square and Newbie St reserve).

This shows further commitment to the South City area to complement the community hub development.

— Nobby Clark, Invercargill Mayor