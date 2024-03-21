Many tastes on offer from around the world

Croffle vendors Charlotte and Edgar Kim serve up a stack of croffles for customers at the Southland Multicultural Food Festival held at ILT Stadium Southland in Invercargill last Saturday. PHOTOS: TONI McDONALD

Record crowds filed through the ILT Stadium Southland doors last Saturday on a quest to experience mouth-watering morsels from international cultures.

Southland Multicultural Food Festival community liaison officer Jo Wilson said the festival’s past crowd record of 10,000 had been surpassed by noon.

The increasing popularity of the event had secured its place as an annual pilgrimage.

"It’s an energy, fun-filled day... and is a way to meet new people."

Stall slots were also sold out to six information booths with the remaining selling food.

"There were two more than last year; we are at maximum capacity."

Some vendors only ever hosted stalls at the food festival, while others were regulars who represented at least 35 different cultures.

Sales had gone well for most stalls, she said.

"There is so much choice.

"People are trying something new and stepping out of their comfort zones by diving in and trying something different."

Takoyaki stall vendor Sandra Morales cooks up another batch for her customers.

Two new groups of performers, O-Taiko and Atuitui Cook Islands troupe, joined the entertainment lineup from solo artists, dancers and large groups.

"We’ve got some little kids up there under 10, who were getting up there doing solo performances.

"To do that in front of thousands of people, it takes so much bravery and courage."

In past years the group had struggled to get volunteers to help on the day.

"This year we had too many volunteers, we actually had to start turning people away.

"This has been our most successful year to date," Ms Wilson said.

Philippines-born stall host and takoyaki cook Sandra Morales said it was the first time her family had a stall at the event.

She had been in New Zealand for the past eight years and for the past two years had been marketing her products online as it worked well with her young family.

The stall was a little "out of her comfort zone" but she wanted to share her food with others in the community.

Her menu included takoyaki — traditional Japanese street food containing octopus — and Philippine brioche breads.

- By Toni McDonald