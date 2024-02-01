Masters to wander north

The Nomads football team from Invercargill are competing in the Masters Games. PHOTO: CHRIS MONTGOMERY

A dictionary version of "nomad" describes it as a wanderer who moves from place to place.

If Sunday’s training session is anything to go by, there was a lot of wandering but not much moving from place to place.

The final training session brought out 22 of the 40 players heading to the Dunedin Masters Games 2024 tomorrow, but I have a feeling football may come secondary to high-jinks and camaraderie.

The Nomads are a group of ageing football players who put club allegiances aside to join together for a weekend of football, entertainment and laughter while they are still fit enough to kick a ball.

There are two age groups attending, the over 45s and the over 50s. I will again be joining this eclectic group of misfits in the over 45s team, in the pursuit of a Masters’ medal, although I have a funny feeling a can of Hapi Daze will be the favoured after-match bounty in most cases.

The weekend starts with a team lunch at Crafty’s, then the bus trip begins with pick-ups in Gore, and of course we will all be drinking protein shakes and Powerade en-route to make sure we are match-ready for Saturday’s games.

■Keep an eye on the Southland Express website and next week’s edition to see how the two teams get on in their quest for Masters’ glory.

- By Chris Montgomery