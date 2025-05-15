Meal vouchers on offer at ILT Race Day at Ascot Park

In addition to a great day of harness racing this Sunday, the annual ILT Race Day at the Invercargill Harness Racing Club’s meeting at Ascot Park Raceway in Invercargill features a chance to win $50 meal vouchers from ILT establishments. Each time someone on-course has a losing tote ticket, they can drop them into one of the buckets around the course before a draw later will pluck 15 of those tickets and pair them up with a voucher. The annual ILT Punting Competition will also take place in association with teams from ILT establishments.

The day is set to feature 10 races from 11.40am, with free admission.

By Lindsay Beer