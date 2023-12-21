Menzshed members have community focus

(Clockwise from left) John McEwan, Kevin Joyce, Lindsay Dow, administrator Julie Cook and Peter Bailey enjoy an end-of-year Christmas barbecue on Saturday. PHOTO: TONI McDONALD

As company barbecues around the city are cranked up for end-of-year celebrations with co-workers, Invercargill Menzshed members John McEwan, Kevin Joyce, Lindsay Dow, Peter Bailey and administrator Julie Cook cranked up their own barbecue last Saturday morning.

Menzshed operational manager Peter Bailey said traditionally men had smaller friend networks than women, which often became even smaller after retirement.

The organisation was a great meeting place for men who had left the workforce, but wanted to remain connected to like-minded people outside the home.

It has also been a base for some rehabilitation organisations where guests would learn new skills to take back into the workforce.

Members came from all sectors of the community and liked to hang out for a few hours while working to develop community projects and learn new skills from each other.

Invercargill’s Menzshed members had been working on multiple community projects throughout the year including repairing toys, building outdoor furniture, and bike repairs for the city’s new refugee-residents.

Other community work included 17 days at Deep Cove Hostel replacing bunk room ladders and swapping hollow core doors to solid doors. While the cost of the materials were covered, the work was on a volunteer basis, Mr Bailey said.

The group had also recently volunteered time to build protective frames for artworks being transferred from the Invercargill museum site to the newly opened Tisbury storage facility.

Mr Bailey said the raised garden cloches and picnic tables were among some of the most popular items the public liked to buy.

The organisation had 124 sheds around the country. The Invercargill shed, which opened in March 2018 and had grown to about 60 members, was now looking for solutions because it had outgrown its present engineering site.

"Quite often we have speakers coming in, especially around blue September, including Primary Health who have speakers going around talking about different things," he said.

"We’ve got a chaplain inside our huge organisation as well. If there are any problems we can refer to him, then we do so."

He hoped the club would be able to expand on its facilities and the types of trades it hosted for its volunteers and enthusiasts.

"We are always looking for skilled [people] to help in the managerial and administration tasks."

As a former, joiner-cabinet maker, Mr Bailey said he would prefer to spend less time on administration tasks.

Among the members from all walks of life, they all had one thing they had in common, he said.

"We all want to learn new skills and to have fellowship and camaraderie.

"Men get pride and satisfaction they see younger ones getting something out of it, even older ones, get satisfaction and enjoyment out of it," he said.

By Toni McDonald