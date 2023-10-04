Midnight Runner aims to go one better

The Winton Jockey Club’s annual race meeting is at Ascot Park on Sunday.

Patrons buying a ticket for the refreshment package go in the draw for a $2000 voucher from one of the club sponsors Country Jewel.

The Hyde Landscaping and Washrite-sponsored Winton Cup has attracted nine starters.

Midnight Runner finished second in the race last year and Winton trainer John Phillips and owner Shane Phillips plan to be taking home the trophy on Sunday.

The premier trainer in the south Kelvin Tyler of Riverton has Go Lotte and Classic Diva in the Cup. Sea Shepherd is capable of recording his eighth win on a rain affected track for Invercargill trainer Sabin Kirkland.

Wingatui trainers Brian and Shane Anderton won the race last year with Exchange. This year they have Capo Dell Impero .

Riverton trainer Graham Eade has the experienced Riviera Rock making his return racing. Eade also has two runners in the Central Southland Cup; a sprint race over 1200m.

The 2022/2023 Southland Thoroughbred Racing Award winners will also be presented on the day by the local legendary commentator Dave McDonald.

By John Langford