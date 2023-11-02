Millions spent on retrofitting

Nobby Clark

Kainga Ora has been spending millions in Invercargill, building more than 40 homes by the middle of next year and retrofitting its ageing stock.

But the waiting list for homes sits stubbornly high with statistics showing more than 200 clients still waiting for a house.

Invercargill Mayor Nobby Clark said private sector landlords would not match the high standards of retrofitting set by Kainga Ora.

Kainga Ora Otago and Southland regional director Kerrie Young said the 50 retrofits completed since October 2021 now exceeded Healthy Homes standards.

The homes had been Healthy Homes compliant since 2021 which requires homes to be properly insulated, heated and ventilated.

Ms Young said the retrofit programme allowed customers to remain in their communities and was often more sustainable than demolishing and building new.

Work started in June on four, Manapouri St two-bedroom units, which each had a $270,000 budget.

"Many factors are considered and weighed up when making investment decision about older Kainga Ora properties."

Selling the properties was not an option and they were not suitable for redevelopment due to the small property size and zoning restrictions within the current council’s district plan, she said.

Work also included insulation in the walls, ceiling and underfloor, double glazing, improved airtightness, ventilation, new heating, new bathrooms and kitchens, and altered floorplans to develop open-plan living layouts.

"Retrofit means an extensive upgrade, bringing the home up to new build equivalent in terms of standard, giving the properties a further 50 years of life and deferring maintenance."

On July 1, 2023, Quotable Value New Zealand said the Strathern units were built in the 1960s on a 210sq m land area and had a total capital rating value of $640,000.

An Invercargill builder and Kāinga Ora contractor, who wished to remain anonymous, said industry standard pricing quoted bathroom retrofits at about $15,000, $35,000 for a basic kitchen and $1000 per sq m for double glazing. While new builds, depending on land and engineering requirements, were expected to cost on average $2500-$3000 per sq m.

A further 20 retrofits and 14 new builds were to be completed by July 2024 — bringing the total to 43 newly built houses in the city since July 2020.

Ministry of Social Development housing statistics showed 219 people have been approved and are waiting for state housing in Invercargill.

Mr Clark said social housing was a complex issue which the council had also been trying to address.

The council had approached central government for $30 million to build 100 two-bedroom units on land gifted by the council.

Mr Clark said private sector landlords would not retrofit their homes above Healthy Homes compliant levels — "unless they have deep pockets and didn’t have to borrow the money.

"The people that are in Kāinga Ora care will have a better standard of housing than many people that are struggling in the private sector."

State houses were not meant to be long-term solutions, but a bridging option, he said.

"Why would you go outside into the rental market if it’s cheaper and a much, much better house?"

The retrofit could take up to six months and Ms Young hoped the Manapouri St tenants would be able to return to their upgraded homes around mid-November.

Healthy Homes Standards changed its compliance deadlines to July 1, 2024, when all Kāinga Ora and Community Housing Providers rental housing must meet the standards.

- Toni McDonald