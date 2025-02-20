Name change for iconic corner at Teretonga Park

Boyd Wilson negotiates the corner he now sponsors at Teretonga Park in his ex-Kayne Scott NZV8 Ford Falcon. PHOTO: DAVE LOUDON

Spectators who make the pilgrimage to Teretonga Park will notice one big change at the circuit if they have not been there for a time.

One of the circuit’s most well-known corners received a new name towards the end of last season and that name is Bonisch.

The former Castrol corner is now the Bonisch corner after the previous sponsor relinquished its long naming rights tenure.

Bonisch is a consultancy firm specialising in a range of land and development-related services including surveying, planning, project management, civil engineering, and resource consent applications.

Bonisch managing director Boyd Wilson said taking up the naming of the corner "offers the company profile but as a passionate motorsport fan and participant it is also an opportunity to support the local club".

"It is an iconic corner at Teretonga Park and often in the public eye as there is always plenty of action there. It is one of the real passing opportunities and comes after a high-speed section of track at the loop."

As a competitor Wilson said, "It is a challenge to get it right. Thankfully, I haven’t fallen off there since we put the sign up."

Longtime club members recall the corner had been known as Castrol since the 1980s, which would make it one of the longest-standing naming arrangements in New Zealand motorsport.

Bonisch was founded in 1973 by Noel Bonisch, and while Boyd now leads the company, he notes Noel has attended every Classic SpeedFest held at Teretonga Park with the 2025 edition of the event — the Ascot Park Hotel Classic SpeedFest — being raced at the circuit last weekend.

The Bonisch team includes many motorsport fans, and Boyd said he and his son Harry both raced at Teretonga Park.

"One of the benefits of sponsoring the corner is that our staff are able to enjoy the facility and we have a number of motorsport fans among our number."

‘The club is excited to have Bonisch on board at a part of the circuit that is a real focus during racing," Southland Sports Car Club president Paul Rosel said.

"It is highly visible from most parts of the circuit and provides plenty of action each and every race weekend. We appreciate the support of Boyd and his team at Bonisch."

By Lindsay Beer