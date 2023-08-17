In the name of science

Premier science prize winner Sophie Ineson with her project ‘‘Shell Be Right’’ at the NZAS Southland Science and Technology Fair last week. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Judges at this year’s NZAS Southland Science and Technology Fair had their work cut out for them in selecting the winning projects.

A prizegiving ceremony was held at the Invercargill Workingmen’s Club last Friday to honour the pupils’ work.

This year, 222 exhibits from 18 schools were entered in the fair.

In total, 168 prizes were awarded, including 36 special prizes from sponsors and eight major prizes from NZAS.

At the ceremony, Commendation, Bronze, Silver and Gold award winners were announced, as well as Special, Major and Premier award winners.

Sophie Ineson, of Southland Girls’ High School, was awarded the NZAS Premier Science Award for her project "Shell Be Right", which looked at whether adding crushed shell waste to seawater could help buffer ocean acidification.

She also received the NZAS award for Excellence in Science (Year 9-10), a Gold award for Science & Technology, an Ocean Science Award from NIWA, and a Conservation Award from Forest and Bird.

Steve O’Connor and Sabin Rutledge, of Myross Bush School, were awarded the NZAS Premier Technology Award for their project "Let’s Kick It".

They designed a series of prototypes for new ruby tees that would stop the ball being blown over in the Southland wind, and tested these designs thoroughly.

Steve and Sabin also received the NZAS award for Excellence in Technology Year 5 & 6, and a Gold award for Science & Technology.

Ella Liu, of James Hargest College (Junior Campus), was awarded the NZAS Excellence in Science Year 7 & 8 for her project "The Yeast Effect!". She was also awarded a Gold award for Science & Technology, the Tania Lineham Science Communication Prize, a Food Science award from Baking Industry Research Trust, and a Food Technology & Science award from NZIFST.

Tahlie Rutledge and Charlee Johnston, of Myross Bush School, were awarded the NZAS award for Excellence in Science for Year 5 & 6 for their project "The Best Breaky".

Sayla Ware and Bella McRitchie-King, of Halfmoon Bay School, won the NZAS Excellence in Technology Year 7 & 8 for their project "Micro Magic". Sayla and Bella were also awarded a Silver award for Science & Technology, and a NZ Oil & Gas Encouragement Award for Technology.

Raymond Xie-Jones, Benjamin Steinger and Oshadha Pereira, of Southland Boys’ High School, won the NZAS Excellence in Science Year 11- 13 for their project "Oxygen In The Waihopai".

The project also received a Silver award for Science and Technology, a Fresh Water award from NIWA, and an Award for Innovative Methodology from ILT.

NZAS Southland Science and Technology Fair Committee secretary Bronnie Jeynes said the pupils had done an awesome job and were passionate about getting to show and explain their work.



