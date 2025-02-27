Nature walk adds to camp experience

Invercargill Rotary president Michael Blomfield says a lot of work went into spreading 75 tonnes of dunnite over the new 350m track at the YMCA Omaui Campsite. PHOTO: TONI MCDONALD

Rich memories remain with multiple generations who have stayed at Omaui Camp in the decades it has been open.

Y chief executive Pete Thompson said the camp originally opened as a health camp in 1935, but had been owned by the Y since the mid-1980s.

The camp has had a long relationship with the Invercargill Rotary Club. During last Saturday’s open day, Y staff and Rotary members hosted the public — including one man who had stayed at the camp in the 1950s.

"He was here when he was just a wee 10-year-old. He’s 83 now," Mr Thompson said.

"When he walked in he immediately reminisced about what it was like here as a child and remembered the man turning up with a big tub of ice cream and all the kids crowding around him."

Past Rotary president Chami Abeysinghe recalled the thrill her daughter had when she had the opportunity to swim with dolphins in the bay.

"She was so excited when she came out."

Mr Thompson said the camp was often used by school and community groups and offered a high ropes course, flying foxes, pump tracks and nature walks.

"Really it’s all about giving the people who come to use it the opportunity to really experience some amazing nature and some amazing experiences.

"I think people have some quite extraordinary experiences out here ... There’s amazing flora and fauna all through the native bush in the nearby areas."

The camp recently started an environmental education programme in conjunction with the Les Hutchins Conservation Foundation, which covers the local flora and fauna.

Mr Thompson credited much of the camp’s success to the collaboration the Y had with community partners.

Rotary president Michael Blomfield said the club frequently held working-bees at the site.

Club members completed projects to celebrate Rotary’s 50th, 75th and 100th anniversaries and the latest project included the completion of a new nature track.

"This was the project we decided we’d get stuck into as part of that [100th] celebration."

During the past year, members dug, slashed, cleared and wheelbarrowed 75 tonnes of dunnite gravel to form the new 350m nature track.

Hundreds of natives were planted around the new area which included re-establishing a pond that would eventually host native fish.

