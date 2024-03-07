New train on track

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The Kingston Flyer is part of history, but Lumsden is on track to get a new train and this one will not go anywhere.

A Southland District Council spokesperson said a train would be a key feature in the town’s new $300,000 playground redevelopment.

New play equipment, including swings, slides, see-saws, in-built trampoline, climbing frames and fort are being installed.

The redevelopment included the installation of softfall areas around the swings, in-built trampoline and play panels.

Work also included extending the skatepark concrete pad.

The spokesperson said it was hoped the contractors planned to have work completed by its official opening in May.

The project has been equally funded by Open Spaces, local funds and Better Off Funding.

- By Toni McDonald