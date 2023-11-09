Night food market back in the CBD

There will be good food and music at the night food market in Invercargill tomorrow.

The market in Don St is set to light up the city centre once again.

Great South city centre co-ordinator Oli Cameron said 37 vendors were scheduled to be at the market, which was a large increase on the 22 vendors at the last market.

According to feedback, more variety and stalls were needed at the market, which hopefully would lead to shorter queues, he said.

The food would be focused on main meals and the vendors were all from the wider Invercargill area. Cash might be needed as many vendors did not have eftpos.

SIT music students would be performing and adding to the atmosphere.

The students would be sitting a test at the market to see how they performed in public, so it could be a nerve-racking experience for them, Mr Cameron said.

About 3000 people had turned out for the last market in September and he was hopeful that sized crowd and more would turn up. Crucially, the forecast was for good weather.

The event is being hosted by Great South and the Invercargill City Council and will run from 6.30pm- 8.30pm.