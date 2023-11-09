Nursing students off to South America

Agnes Amilale

Having waited more than a year to see their visit to Chile come to fruition, Southern Institute of Technology (SIT) Te Pūkenga third-year nursing students Troy Gregg-Schofield and Agnes Amilale are looking forward to their South American adventure.

Now on the cusp of graduating, the students applied for Prime Minister’s Scholarships in the second half of 2022, which should have resulted in them travelling to Chile in January this year but due to pandemic-related issues the trip was put on hold.

The government-funded scholarships are managed by Education New Zealand to support New Zealanders on learning experiences in Asia and Latin America.

Initially unsure if it would be cancelled or delayed, the students were relieved to discover it was still going ahead, albeit a year later, in early January next year. The duo will attend a Spanish language school for a month.

Mr Gregg-Schofield said he applied for the scholarship to gain more language skills and experiences, which would help build towards working as a healthcare practitioner in humanitarian endeavours.

Troy Gregg-Schofield

"A way to contribute to it is by speaking Spanish. Nursing is becoming more multicultural," he said.

He had been well supported by SIT nurse educators, who encouraged him and provided letters of recommendation for the scholarship application, he said.

Ms Amilale said she was looking forward to the month of Spanish language lessons.

"South America is my dream spot," she said.

Upon discovering her application had been successful, she almost cried, it was such a huge thrill.

She was most looking forward to meeting Chilean people and living among them to absorb more of their culture.

The students will be based in Chile’s capital, Santiago, at the University of Santo Tomas and will begin their nursing careers when they get back.

"I’m really excited this part of the journey is ending and the next part is beginning," Ms Amilale said.

"And not being a poor student."