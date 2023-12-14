ODT jumps on the Monopoly train with Otago board game

Allied Press commercial manager Matthew Holdridge puts the Otago Daily Times Monopoly game to the test. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Get ready to roll the dice, strike a deal, and collect your favourite Otago spots.

The Otago Daily Times has launched a special edition of the Monopoly board game.

Allied Press commercial manager Matthew Holdridge said the newspaper’s local version of the famous board game hit the market at the start of the month and the response had been "fantastic".

"We promoted it and pre-sold a heck of a lot."

The game celebrates Otago and the Otago Daily Times’ 162-year history.

An image of the 160th edition of the newspaper appears in the middle of the board, while towns around Otago feature as the "properties" for sale around the edge.

Utilities include various Otago cycleways and dams.

Southland had launched its own Monopoly game, as had Auckland and Wellington, so it was time for an Otago version, Mr Holdridge said.

The special-edition game was created by the Otago Daily Times’ marketing team and was Hasbro-licensed, so was an "official 100% Monopoly game".

"It has all the same rules, it’s just totally customised to Otago."

He believed there was a good reflection of Otago locales on the board.

"In terms of where the towns were situated [on the board] we sort of went on the basis of the value of the real estate of the markets around, so Queenstown being the most expensive, Milton and Palmerston being a wee bit cheaper, but as they would say it’s a great opportunity to invest in their communities."

The first 500 games were shipped from China to be available in time for Christmas, Mr Holdridge said.

Another batch was on order for next year.

The game can be bought from Allied Press offices or odtshop.co.nz

The Cancer Society will receive $5 from every box sold.

- By Nina Tapu