Old Boys move to top of the table

This Saturday will feature the last two round robin games of the Southland Club Cricket 50-over competition.

Southland Boys’ High School have their last chance to earn a win this club season when they head to Waikoikoi, while Marist will take on the defending champions Appleby at Queens Park.

Marist had a good game last week against Waikoikoi despite being beaten by 23 runs at Miller St.

Waikoikoi won the coin toss and took first turn at bat. Top order batsmen Kurt Thompson (40) and Ryan McFaul (64) set up the innings. Number five batsman Glenn Paterson scored 30 runs.

Marist used seven bowlers while bowling Waikoikoi out for 201 in 42 overs. Gary Singh took three wickets from his three overs at the end of the innings.

Marist was two wickets down for 36 runs when Shaun Fitzgibbon came to the crease. He batted calmly while trying to carry his team-mates to victory; support came from Alec Mathieson (23) but eventually Marist was bowled out for 178 in the 47th over with Fitzgibbon unbeaten on 65.

It was a good bowling effort from all six Waikoikoi bowlers. Ryan McFaul took three wickets.

In the other match, Invercargill Old Boys moved to the top of the table with a seven-wicket win over Southland Boys’.

Boys’ High won the toss and opted to bat first on Queens Park’s main oval. Angus Manson and Zach Harrington put on a 60-run opening partnership before Manson (10) became the first of three wickets for Chris Case.

Harrington looked to be on track for a century before he was run out for 86 runs from 82 deliveries. Sam Smaill was unbeaten on 39 when he ran out of team-mates.

Old Boys bowler Sam Nicholson took the last five wickets of the innings to wrap it up for 185 runs from 45 overs. Nicholson finished with five wickets for 16 runs from six overs.

Case (50) and Sahil Rana (61) then put on a 95-run opening partnership for Old Boys. Brayden Thomas chipped in with 19 before Brendan Domigan (24*) and Liam McWilliam (9*) reached the target in the 33rd over with seven wickets to spare.

Old Boys have the bye this week.

It is semifinal time in the division one competition. The top dogs Te Anau are hot favourites on their home ground to beat fourth-placed Royal Riders, while Central Western and Wyndale are likely to have a tightly contested match in Winton.

- By John Langford