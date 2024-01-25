Our people: Rhythm & Brews, Te Anau

Janet Fredric, Petrina Erskine and Jo Evans travelled from Invercargill to Rhythm & Brews.

Rhythm & Brews kicked off its inaugural beer and music festival indoors at the Fiordland Community Events Centre last Saturday.

MASSAV Productions managing director Blair Savory said Great South invited him to spearhead the revival of the former annual event.

Great South supported the event because it saw the benefit to the region, he said.

Many who had travelled to the event planned to stay overnight in Te Anau, he said.

"That was one of the things we wanted to achieve as well — bring people to the region."

He was impressed with the diverse ages of the guests.

"Being the first year and it’s a very busy weekend around the province, so we are happy with how things have gone."

He hoped ticket sales would increase next year as people got to hear about the revived festival.

Tash Milne, Brooke Henderson, Steve Milne and Kerry Henderson, of Winton.

While the event was similar to the former craft beer festival, they had put more emphasis on the music this time.

"It’s not a booze barn. It’s sophisticated where people can come along with their group of friends and sit down and enjoy music."

Southern South Island musicians were chosen to perform a diverse range of genres.

Mr Savory appreciated the support he had received from boutique brewers, he said.

"We’ve got a good selection of brewers from the lower half of the South Island. They were really keen to get on board."

- By Toni McDonald