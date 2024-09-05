Parishioners take service to the city

Pastors Ash Cain (left) and Keith Harrington will go from the pulpit to the people when they and their parishioners take part in the Serve our City volunteer day in Invercargill next Sunday. PHOTO: NINA TAPU

Seven Invercargill churches will not be holding their church services next Sunday.

Their pews and pulpits will be empty.

Hundreds of parishioners from these churches will instead be serving their city from outside their places of worship by volunteering at 14 projects across Waihōpai.

The churches will be taking part in the Serve our City kaupapa co-ordinated by Invercargill Central Baptist Church pastor Keith Harrington.

"Serve our City was birthed from Invercargill churches uniting and standing together in prayer for our communities.

"I thought we should connect better with our community by the churches coming together and putting our faith into action," Mr Harrington said.

On September 15, hundreds of volunteers from the seven churches will work on projects ranging from planting 10,000 trees at Bluff Hill to giving the Onslow St Bike Park a makeover.

Elim Community Church pastor Ash Cain said worship and fellowship was not only on a Sunday.

"It’s every day during the week and engaging in relationships and networks outside of church.

"It gives our people a sense of belonging in the community rather than being separated from it. So it’s bridging that gap between church and community," Mr Cain said.

The day looked to be a positive family day out as generations, young and old, from all faiths, banded together to serve their Invercargill community.

"A mix of churches will be designated a project," Mr Harrington said.

"Lindisfarne Church will lead the South Alive one, which is cleaning up laneways in south Invercargill."

Churches will gather in the morning at Invercargill Central Baptist Church for prayer and morning tea, then set out to their assigned projects across the city.

Some of the projects included demolition and planting at Murihiku Marae, washing windows at Jubilee Budget Advisory Service, dismantling jewellery for Canbead and tidying up the grounds at the Alternative Education site.

Mr Harrington hoped the day would foster a love for service and show there was goodwill for the community.

"It’s a fantastic way to bring unity to the church in general and doing church in a different way, doing church outside," Mr Cain said.

Churches involved are Invercargill Central Baptist, Rosedale Bible Chapel, Lindisfarne Methodist Church, New River Christian Mission Fellowship Invercargill, Invercargill Christian Centre, Eastside Baptist and Elim Community Church.