Park event connects family and friends

"We were extremely lucky with the weather."
"It was a definite increase on last year.
XO Church provided an extensive choice of oversized, outdoor games to keep children engaged.
"XO Church definitely did an awesome job in regard to that."
Mr Savory said planning for the event started six months ago. It was the fifth time the family celebration had been held. The event format slightly altered each year to keep the programme fresh.
"We wanted more of a food vibe, so we had a lot more food trucks.
"Last year we had to go hunting for food vendors, this year we were inundated with requests to be involved."
"Yes" was the answer given to anyone who wanted to be involved, he said.
He was thrilled with the "vibe" the vendors added to the afternoon’s atmosphere.
"We still encouraged people if they wanted to bring their own picnic to come along, but we really wanted to have [a] Christmas all about family and food. So that was the key difference."
A craft area had also been introduced which generated a lot of interest.
Plans for Christmas in the Park 2024 were still being developed. While he knew things would look a little different than past events, he was unsure what direction the "fresh" event would take.
"What that looks like at this stage, I do not know, because I am still digesting this one. We will keep with the area because it’s a beautiful park, but we might just change it up how things will flow now it’s growing."
"Watch this space," Mr Savory said.
By Toni McDonald