Park event connects family and friends

Lindsey Morrison-Barnes (left) with Ian and Margaret Morrison who were visiting Invercargill from Scotland. Photos: Toni McDonald

Brilliant sunshine made a welcome appearance for the annual Christmas in the Park event on Sunday afternoon, event organiser Blair Savory from Massav Productions says.

"We were extremely lucky with the weather."

Ethan 6, shares some of his candy floss with his dad, Steven Murphy.

He was unsure of how many turned up for the event as people were coming and going most of the afternoon until the event’s 7pm finish.

"It was a definite increase on last year.

Anna Lee and Sydney Lee, 5, make a beaded necklace.

"The whole event was just to bring family and friends together — just sitting down in a nice relaxed environment while the kids are entertained," Mr Savory said.

XO Church provided an extensive choice of oversized, outdoor games to keep children engaged.

"XO Church definitely did an awesome job in regard to that."

Mr Savory said planning for the event started six months ago. It was the fifth time the family celebration had been held. The event format slightly altered each year to keep the programme fresh.

"We wanted more of a food vibe, so we had a lot more food trucks.

"Last year we had to go hunting for food vendors, this year we were inundated with requests to be involved."

"Yes" was the answer given to anyone who wanted to be involved, he said.

He was thrilled with the "vibe" the vendors added to the afternoon’s atmosphere.

"We still encouraged people if they wanted to bring their own picnic to come along, but we really wanted to have [a] Christmas all about family and food. So that was the key difference."

A craft area had also been introduced which generated a lot of interest.

Rodrigo Pinheiro and Tito Marins, 5, contemplate a Jenga game.

"It was definitely a step up in what was on offer."

Plans for Christmas in the Park 2024 were still being developed. While he knew things would look a little different than past events, he was unsure what direction the "fresh" event would take.

"What that looks like at this stage, I do not know, because I am still digesting this one. We will keep with the area because it’s a beautiful park, but we might just change it up how things will flow now it’s growing."

Kiesha Tokona-Cash, 8, and Keiana Tokona-Cash, 7, have a go on the outdoor Twister game.

He expected the 2024 event, which would be held in the sheltered grounds surrounding the Queen’s Park Band Rotunda, would attract its biggest crowd yet.

"Watch this space," Mr Savory said.

By Toni McDonald