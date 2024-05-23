In partnership

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Pictured before the Old Boys Queens Park game under the lights on Friday night are referees (from left) Lillian Valk, Russell Bell, Shane Elliott, Samantha Keen, Zac Gargiulo, Nikolay Shevlyakov, Megan Leslie and Russell Taylor after Southland Football announced a new partnership with Auto Salvage to support the recruitment and development of referees.

The three-year deal will allow Southland Football to invest in key resources and courses to add value to referees in the region and attract new blood to the refereeing pool.

"Referees are a critical part of the game, and this deal allows us to not only support our referees, but also develop them so they can also move up in the game," football development and operations manager Iain Walker said.

Auto Salvage owners Scott and Jen Goodsir were delighted to support the game through the partnership but were also happy to give something back to the footballing community