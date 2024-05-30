Paws for thought

PHOTO: NINA TAPU Dusty the cat snuggles in the arms of BestStart North Road head teacher Sarah O’Toole, attracting the attention of excited preschoolers decked out in their favourite pet outfits for dress-up day last week.

The early childhood centre held a dress-up day to raise awareness and donations for Furever Homes. Preschoolers learned about animals and the values that go with looking after them, Ms O’Toole said.

"I teach the tamariki in the Paihamu room and they have been learning about the world of wild animals.

"We have had people bring their pets into the centre and the kids were really excited about getting dressed up as their favourite animal," Ms O’Toole said.

The dress-up day was a way of "connecting with the community" and families donated pet food for Furever Homes.

- By Nina Tapu