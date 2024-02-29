Poor weather fails to dampen sports day

Zac Gill, 12, of Limehills, joins in with all the fun on the waterslide set up by the Browns Volunteer Fire Brigade at the Browns Sports Day on Saturday. PHOTOS: ODT FILES

It was rinse and repeat for the organisers of the Browns Sports Day on Saturday with their second attempt to hold the annual sports day.

Browns Athletic Society president Brad McCallum said the 125-year-old event, originally set for February 10, had to be postponed because heavy rain had saturated the grounds and made the outdoor sport events unsafe.

While all the outdoor activities were postponed until Saturday, the speed shearing events and other indoor celebrations had gone ahead as planned.

During World War 2 and Covid-19 crowd limitations in 2022 were the only previous times the event could not be held.

"It was a good feeling to be able to hold the event because a lot of work had gone into it."

A smaller crowd turnout on Saturday was a little disappointing as the the outdoor family fun day was usually a great summer attraction, Mr McCallum said.

He suspected, despite the warm wind blowing over the Brown’s Domain, the threat of rain from dark clouds had kept people away.

"But if you look around the kids are having a good time. A few more people might’ve helped but it is weather dependent."

Mum Shylah Wikaira and 22-month-old Reiner Wikaira-Barnes, of Winton, after the toddler won the 1 to 2 years section of the baby competition.

He was relieved everything had gone according to plan this time around.

"The ground is in good nick."

He was happy with the numbers of competitors entered into the various sporting events. Running races, high jump, shot put, cycling, husky racing, women’s rolling pin throwing, hay stacking, sheaf tossing, children’s novelty races and a baby show were all part of the annual event’s scheduled competitions.

Browns Volunteer Fire Brigade set up a water slide for the children, while XO Church entertained families with their giant outdoor games sets. Guest of honour Hannah Pascoe-Crawford judged the baby show.

- By Toni McDonald