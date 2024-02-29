Predictable results from opening matches

Well let’s be honest, it was a pretty predictable start to the comp and outcomes were an easy pick for the experienced tipster (such as myself!) The margins weren’t quite as easy.

In the Invercargill comp Ben Fokkens from the Shoe Clinic got all the winners and margins (the only one across all four comps), what a superstar. Simon Culhane from GJs came in a close second with everybody else throwing in tidy performances.

The Chiefs and Crusaders played out a thriller with massive ebb and flow. The Chiefs blew a big lead when the Crusaders stormed back into contention but the Waikato crew just did enough to see it through.

As predicted, the Brumbies were far too strong for the Rebels away and I’m not holding out much hope for the Melbourne outfit.

The Hurricanes had the benefit of being in Perth all week and demolished the Force at the Fortress to announce themselves.

The Blues trudged up to Whangarei to take on the Fijian Drua in front of a tidy Northland crowd, they had too many guns for the Island boys and they looked comfortable in victory. But there were some promising signs from the Drua pack.

The Landers were a mixed bag for 50 minutes against Moana Pasifika but they constructed some really nice tries late to grab the compulsory five points. But there is still plenty to work on. I thought the Moana Pasifika side looked a lot more disciplined under Tana Umaga and they will worry a few sides in this comp. The Reds at home were too much for the Waratahs and could be in for a reasonable season.

So what happens this week as all 6 games are in Melbourne, So much for home ground advantage! The Blues (12-) kick it off on Friday night against our mighty Highlanders. It will be close and although I hate saying it, they might just hold too many guns. An upset though would not surprise.

Next we have the Rebels up against the Force (12-) and a tough one to pick. Two average teams facing off – go with the Force. Moana Pasifika then take on their Island cousins the Fijian Drua (12-). The Drua pack will dictate the outcome but it could be a monumental battle. The Crusaders (13+) will get back on the horse and really take it to the Waratahs, take it to the bank.

The top NZ team then take on the top Aussie side it an intriguing encounter. The Chiefs (13+) should prevail as right now they are favourites for the title. The Brumbies however will be very competitive. In the last game the Hurricanes (13+) should account for the Reds especially with their power out wide.

Then again I could be wrong. Good luck on the rugby punt.

- By Paul Dwyer