Predictable wins mean sanity returns

Finally, some sanity is coming back into the competition with some slightly more predictable results.

The Canterbury faithful are wandering the streets of Christchurch like the walking dead as the team is now 0-4 and they can’t identify with that.

The Crusaders had their chances on Friday, but the Hurricanes were cool under pressure to nail it late and remain unbeaten.

Predictably, the Reds put away the Rebels to stay close to the pace.

To the surprise of more than a few, Moana Pasifika won away in Perth over the Force to rack up their second win.

The Highlanders should — and could — have beaten the Brumbies at home but didn’t take their chances. The Brumbies kept it simple with their massively combative pack and the fastest winger in the competition in Corey Toole. Wily old prop James Slipper suckered the referee into giving his side three crucial scrum penalties and that killed off the Landers.

The Chiefs overwhelmed the Drua at home. Conversely, the Waratahs v Blues game was a turgid affair, but the Jafas did enough to win it.

The Invercargill comp is pretty tight with Richard from the Collingwood Foodcentre and Ben from the Shoe Clinic joined at the hip and the top. We have four tied for third 4 points adrift.

Reece from RDR and Grant from Carpets & Drapes are clutching for the spoon!

So, this weekend looks slightly easier so here goes.

The Hurricanes (13+) host the Rebels and will go five from five with a comprehensive win.

The Brumbies (13+) are back in Canberra and their sheer efficiency may be too much for Moana Pasifika.

The Drua (12-) are back at home and that may be enough to get them up over the inconsistent Waratahs, but it will be close.

Then we have the Chiefs and the Highlanders. The Chiefs (12-) with their all-round game should just win this fixture.

The Landers will need to bring back the Welshman to direct traffic at first five. Jona Nareki needs to be back on the wing in place of the Argentinian Martin Bogado, and let’s pray Ethan de Groot passes the concussion tests.

That should keep the game close, but I don’t think it’ll be enough.

The Blues and the Crusaders is nearly too close to call — I’m going with the Blues (12-) as their backline looks far better than the unrecognisable rabble that is the Crusaders’ current line-up.

In the last game, the Reds (13+) are the best Aussie outfit and will easily account for the Force.

Good luck, punters.

- By Paul Dwyer