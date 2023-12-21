A prime time for crime

Crime and Christmas — it goes together like pavlova and cream.

The festive season brings plenty of joy, but it also brings opportunities for thieves to get busy and steal from property all around the south.

Police Senior Sergeant Peter Graham said people should take a look around their property and see where they could be making it easy for criminals to steal from.

The sub area response manager for Western Southland, Sgt Graham managed the nation’s largest station area and often saw an increase in thefts around the holiday period.

Thieves often looked for quick and easy targets, he said.

"They’d rather go out and steal than work for it themselves.

"They’re not going to go to the places that are hard to do, they’re going to go to places that are easy ... if they drive past a shed with open doors — open access to all the tools — it makes it easy for them."

Simple things made it harder for thieves; for example, a locked shed, along with a security camera on the gate. Barking from dogs with kennels placed close to sheds also created higher risks for thieves entering a property.

Get to know your neighbours so they were familiar with the vehicles on your property, Snr Sgt Graham said.

"So if a strange vehicle goes up the drive, they’ll pay attention."

Stock thefts, illegal hunting and killing livestock had also been an area of concern for the police.

Federated Farmers rural policing spokesman Richard McIntyre said high rates of illegal hunting, stock theft and killing livestock, which involved offenders coming on to farms with firearms, was especially concerning.

Hunters who asked landowners for permission beforehand, had the opportunity to find out about hazards like house, stock and staff locations.

"With people hunting illegally, or looking to steal livestock, that whole safety element is out the window.

"We’ve got people shooting semi-randomly about the place without any understanding of the safety risks."

Snr Sgt Graham said property owners were generally happy to allow hunting on their land, particularly with the present deer explosion.

But if hunters failed to gain permission from the landowner before entering a property to hunt, they ran the risk of prosecution and their firearms licence would be instantly suspended while it was sent for a review, he said.

"We don’t give a lot of warnings for hunting. We prefer to hold them to account."

AMI executive general manager consumer brands Paula ter Brake said Christmas was the busiest time of year for theft claims, with claims spiking in December and January.

Cars were frequently targeted during December while people were shopping.

"Overall, the festive season unfortunately brings a spike in theft claims. As always lock up your belongings, keep them out of sight and keep in touch with your neighbours ... "

Snr Sgt Graham said vehicles were also easy and frequent targets.

"Ninety percent of the stuff stolen from cars at the moment — the cars were unlocked."

Rural communities were good at forming close networks, especially when something went wrong, but they needed to be more willing to report any criminal activity instead of letting it slide.

He wanted to break the myth police were too busy to deal with smaller incidents.

Report incidents to the police, no matter how trivial, because it allowed staff to build a more comprehensive picture of what was happening in an area and who could be committing the crimes, he said.

By Toni McDonald