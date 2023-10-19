Property data shows drop in rental listings

There is greater demand for rental properties than what is available, according to Trade Me’s latest Rental Price Index.

The latest Trade Me data showed that although New Zealand’s median weekly rent has held steady at $620 since June, there were fewer rentals than people looking.

Trade Me Property sales director Gavin Lloyd said listings onsite were down 16% year-on-year in September, while inquiries were up 11%.

"We have seen a drop in rental listings when compared with last year but an increase in demand, so I think we are very unlikely to see landlords drop prices anytime soon.

"This is creating a really tight market, and means tenants will have to reach further into their pockets in the immediate term if they’re looking to move.’’

The biggest gap between supply and demand was in the Auckland region, with listings in September down 26%, while inquiries are up 28%.

Mr Lloyd also said the prices were steady but significantly higher than 2022.

"Renters will be feeling some comfort that the median rent has held steady at $620 per week nationwide since June this year."

Those renting were still spending significantly more year-on-year, however, with the national median rent up $45 from $575 per week last September, he said.

"$45 a week is a fairly significant increase in weekly expenses – adding up to $2340 in a year."

Southland continued to have the median rent price below the national average, increasing 4.8% to $440.

Northland is the region that has seen the biggest increase, up $75 a week or 14.9%, lifting from $505 to $580 in the last 12 months.

Marlborough saw the second largest increase, up 14% from $500 in September last year to $570 now.

Auckland had the third largest — up 12% since last year with a median weekly rent of $670.

