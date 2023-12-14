Public mourns friendly park feline

Some Invercargill public have called to have a statue of Junior established at the Queens Park winter gardens after he was killed crossing the road this week. The gregarious ginger cat had developed a large public following by making friends with park visitors. PHOTO: SHANE TODD

Queens Park — the name evokes images of a park for the wealthy and famous.

But Junior, the gregarious ginger cat who made the Invercargill park his personal meet-and-greet space, was both rich and famous.

He was renowned for enriching lives and lavishing love on all who came across his path or sought him out.

A social media comment said, "Junior was a very good listener".

The 7-year-old cat was killed crossing Queens Dr to visit his favourite haunts last week.

Junior’s owner, Christine Morrison, said she had reconciled herself that the daily Queens Dr crossing to visit the park put her "ginger brat" at risk, but she was unable to stop him visiting the park.

"I couldn't lock him inside because he wasn’t an inside cat."

His normal routine was to head to the park in the early mornings and return later in the evenings to avoid the busy traffic.

"I knew what was possibly going to happen. And every time he went out the door, I’d say ‘Be careful on that road Junior’."

Before crossing, Junior would sit about a metre back from the road, looking both ways, waiting for a break in the traffic.

"I’m told cats don’t have good eyesight, but their hearing is amazing, so he was probably listening as well.

"As soon as it was clear, he would run hell-for-leather across the street."

In the early days, park staff would find him lazing in the warmth of the winter gardens and drop him off at the SPCA.

Floral tributes have been laid at the entrance to Queens Park’s winter gardens to remember Junior. PHOTO: TONI McDONALD

Microchip details would quickly have Junior returned home, only for him to head back to the park at his first opportunity, she said.

Later she would get phone calls from the park staff to pick him up, but his fascination with the park continued undaunted.

"Junior had a mind of his own."

He became an unofficial park attraction, with many people making dedicated trips to find him.

Ms Morrison said she began to hear many stories of Junior’s adventures, so decided to start his own social media page, which soon amassed more than 2000 global followers.

People would post pictures of their encounters with the King of the Park.

It was through the page, Ms Morrison discovered the number of lives he had touched.

Social media comments said: "I took some students with special needs to meet Junior last year — the few minutes of pats brought calm, kindness and much aroha to my boys ..."

Another said: "Won’t be the same walking through the park and not being greeted by Junior, he was such a beautiful boy!"

Ms Morrison saw photos of him in a push chair while the child walked; another of him sitting behind a little girl on a rocking horse in the playground and another where he had gatecrashed a family picnic lunch.

"He loved children ... that’s very noticeable by the photos. He was very, very social."

Junior was a rescue cat who came into her home as a tiny kitten with two other siblings and his mother — of the four cats, only one has survived the busy road.

Ms Morrison hadJunior cremated and shehoped she would be allowedto inter his ashes in either his favourite haunts: the Japanese or winter gardens.

Floral tributes had been laid at the door of the winter gardens where Junior frequented.

Social media comments had also called for a crowd funding page to raise funds for a memorial plaque or statue to be installed at the park.

Invercargill City Council staff were unavailable to comment on what could be approved as a memorial in the park.

