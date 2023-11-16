Pupils parade pets with pride

LeBron Kawe, 11, and Kyra-May Kawe, 7, brought their axolotl to the pet day on Thursday.

It was a paw-fect day at Ascot Community School on Thursday for all critters — great and small.

If it was covered in fur, hair, wool or scales it was welcome to join the relaxed fun afternoon to meet the children of the Invercargill school.

Fruit and vegetable animals, all crafted by pupils, also made an appearance.

Lucas Richmond, 8, sister Alexia, 12, and mum Andrea, who was getting lots of cuddles from Rosie the lamb.

A smiling albino axolotl was thoughtfully kept out of the sun, while the attending canine companions came dressed in special outfits. Others were hyped up by all the fun and the thought of all the potential new friends they wanted to meet and greet with slobbering abandon.

The cats, safely contained in carriers, were either quietly chilling out or solemnly glowering at passers-by as they plotted revenge or escape.

Casey Sparrow-Forrest, 6, with Cookie.

And the rabbits, with their twitchy noses, just hopped and hoped for the time they were back on a special patch of tasty grass where they could chew in peaceful contemplation.