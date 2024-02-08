Queens Park AFC women head to Dunedin contest

Queens Park President and Southern Football Championship coach Leeann Duston.

Queens Park AFC have added another string to their bow, or make that two.

The Surrey Park side have entered a further two teams in Dunedin leagues, joining their senior men’s side competing at premier level for the 2024 season.

Club president Leeann Duston last week announced the addition of Queens Park AFC in the Southern Football Women’s Championship.

They will be joined by the club’s under-15 team who have entered the Football South U15 Development League.

"This is very exciting for the club, the coach and the players, having that youth team there and playing at that level helps players prepare for senior football in years to come," Duston said.

Under-15 coach Dion Cameron said: "The bulk of this side have been playing together for a few seasons. We will be the youngest side in the league, but we have gone into this project knowing the challenges that lie ahead."

The move to the Dunedin league for the Queens Park Women is perhaps not that much of a surprise to those who have followed the Kolk Cup, the premier women’s competition in Southland.

The team has notched up four consecutive league titles, finishing the last three seasons undefeated, so a move north is a logical step forward for both the club and the players.

Southland Football development and operations manager Iain Walker said he was pleased for the team and fully supported their move to Dunedin. He wished the team well, adding that Southland Football would do all it could to support the team throughout the season.

In the juniors, Queens Park will be joined by Old Boys AFC in the U15 Development League, the Waverley Park club having also committed a side to the 2024 competition.

"To have clubs taking U15 teams to Dunedin is excellent for football development in the South and it frees up resources at Southland Football allowing it to focus on recruiting players into the game," Walker said.

Old Boys club president Nic Popham said he was delighted to commit to the development league. The team will be coached by Mira Sahib and managed by Old Boys veteran Gordan Lamont.

Much like the Queens Park side, the Old Boys team have also been together for a few seasons now, so although it may be a challenge, both sides are well prepared for what lies ahead.

In addition to the U15 team, Old Boys is also close to agreeing to send a senior men’s side to Dunedin to compete in the Fletcher Cup.

Although technically the Dunedin version of the Donald Gray, this competition is arguably of a higher standard and could be a pathway for the club to follow Queens Park into the SPL.

However, regardless of club commitments in Dunedin, both Duston and Popham indicated they would still enter teams in the Donald Gray Premier League, and both clubs were likely to use the Invercargill competition as a pathway for players to step up during the season or to scout prospects for the future.

In my opinion that commitment from both clubs should send a message to players and other clubs that there is a future in a premier division in Southland.

There is now a recognised pathway for Southland players, both male and female, something that, arguably, has been missing for some time. Players don’t need to join Queens Park or Old Boys, they just need an opportunity to showcase themselves in a competitive Donald Gray to put themselves in contention.

In another positive step for the league, Surrey Park club Waihopai AFC have indicated they are very close to being able to announce a team to compete in the Donald Gray competition after a long absence from the top flight.

Club president Jarrid Halder said the club were two or three players short at this stage but was hopeful that those spots would be filled in the coming weeks.

"The time is right, and as a club, we need to provide a pathway for our junior players that are coming through," Halder said.

That was welcome news for Walker, who was buoyed by the possible return of a club which arguably should never have bowed out of premier grade football.

"It would be great to see them [Waihopai] back. It would be very good for the senior competition."

Gore Wanderers and Thistle FC are yet to commit but their inclusion with the possible addition of, conceivably Winton FC, there is the prospect of a very strong and enticing six-team premier competition.

Balclutha AFC have also indicated their intention to return with two teams, one likely to play in the division two competition; however, the other could provide another option at premier level.

Open trials for the Queens Park Southern Football Women’s Championship side will take place on Wednesdays at 6.30pm and Sundays at 11am, at ILT Football Turf, 199 Islington St, Invercargill.