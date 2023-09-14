Queens Park cements spot in Southern Premier League

Queens Park in action at the ILT Turf earlier in the season. PHOTO: ODT FILES

In the SPL, Editor’s Cut Queens Park, closed off their season with a 2-0 loss away to Northern FC, but that didn’t dampen what has been another excellent season for Park.

With Wanaka beating Queenstown last weekend, Park slipped to fifth in the league, but only on goal difference, matching the 2022 season but arguably this was a much better finish than the previous campaign.

"At the start of the season, we targeted 25 points, so we were happy to achieve that," coach Paddy Murphy said.

"We wanted to improve our home form, which we did, and as the season progressed, we set more goals, such as losing less games and goals conceded, both of which improved from last season."

It was a similar start to 2022 with Park being a bit slow out of the blocks, but after the fifth game in, they hit a purple patch that lasted most of the season.

Indeed, for the second season running, Park was the only team to take 3 points off the eventual winner, Dunedin City Royals in 2022, and Mosgiel this season.

Murphy puts a lot down to the players.

"We have a fantastic group of lads, most have had a season together, and the new faces have slotted in well."

It was a coming-of-age season for centre back George Edwards. His performances improved each game, he was a standout player, a leader at the back and goal threat to boot.

Ryo Okuyama captained the side again. He leads by example and his players follow.

The team has youth all over the park. Cam Johnson, Dylan Hawkes, Calem Castle, Spencer Cunliffe, Jeison Martinez, all starters this season and with players like Zac Owen-Gear and Hayden Douglas on the fringes, things look solid.

Another key player for Park this season has been striker Mike Larsen. A super sub, but a goal machine. No doubt more game time awaits as his fitness improves.

"Everybody wants to see youth players, so I’m delighted with our numbers there, but we still need squad depth, and quality in that depth," Murphy said.

Although the coach put a lot down to his players, his input cannot be overlooked. Murphy is fast gaining the respect of fellow coaches, and as he gains more experience at SPL level and through his coaching badges, he is studying for his "C" Licence, so could take this team even higher.

This season has cemented Park’s place in this league. The first season could be put down to luck by some, but to back that up in the second season shows they deserve to be there.

Teams don’t like coming to Invercargill, and not because of the weather, but because they know they are going to face a tough game. Park hasn’t made the ILT Turf a fortress just yet, but the moat has been dug and the turrets are up.

Planning for next season will no doubt already be under way.

- By Chris Montgomery