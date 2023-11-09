Racing plus entertainment equals fun day out

Young Quinn Raceway in Wyndham. PHOTO: FILE

The Wyndham Harness Racing Club have organised a great day of racing and entertainment at Young Quinn Raceway in Wyndham on Sunday.

Admission is free with racing set to start at noon and plenty of activities and entertainment will be on offer for the entire family.

For the children, there will be free mini jeep rides, a bouncy castle, other games and activities plus a lolly scramble and some giveaways.

For the adults, come along and celebrate the end of lambing and calving with a group of friends.

Bring a gazebo and a picnic and the best picnic on course will win a $100 betting voucher. — Lindsay Beer