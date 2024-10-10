On the record

PHOTO: DARYLL WINTER PHOTOGRAPHY

History was made for the Southland Stags on Saturday. Not only did lock Josh Bekhuis become the province’s most-capped player, but his team-mates were not to be outdone — they broke a bunch of records of their own. It was the Stags’ highest score and most tries (nine) in a game, Byron Smith bagged the most conversions with seven, and rising hooker Jack Taylor scored the most tries for a forward with his hat-trick. Taylor is pictured about to score his second try of the day despite the tackles of North Harbour first-five Tane Edmed and halfback Brun Hall.