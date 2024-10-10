On the record

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
History was made for the Southland Stags on Saturday. Not only did lock Josh Bekhuis become the province’s most-capped player, but his team-mates were not to be outdone — they broke a bunch of records of their own. It was the Stags’ highest score and most tries (nine) in a game, Byron Smith bagged the most conversions with seven, and rising hooker Jack Taylor scored the most tries for a forward with his hat-trick. Taylor is pictured about to score his second try of the day despite the tackles of North Harbour first-five Tane Edmed and halfback Brun Hall.