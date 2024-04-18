Red tape delays frustrating but can save species and offer protection

Fast isn’t always better and it pays to remember that.

The government’s Fast Track Approval Bill is out for consultation now. It aims to speed up the approval of projects and reduce the cost of consenting.

We understand it can be frustrating waiting on permits and consents when all you want to do is get moving on a project.

But red tape, as often known, can be the one thing that saves a species, protects our vital biodiversity, or preserves incredibly important parts of the environment for our future generations. And, that tape gives you a voice.

Under the proposed Fast Track Approval Bill, certain projects could bypass Resource Management Act (RMA) processes, and a decision as to whether a project proceeds or not would be simply up to a minister, or group of ministers. The proposed legislation would also allow applications to be made for activities which are prohibited under the RMA.

The Bill contains concerning provisions relating to approvals under the Wildlife Act 1953, Conservation Act 1987, Reserves Act 1977, Freshwater Fisheries Regulations 1983, Fisheries Act 1996, Crown Minerals Act 1991 (access arrangements for Crown land), heritage legislation, and the EEZ Act. This includes the ability to swap conservation land for other land at a minister’s discretion.

At a time when our biodiversity is consistently threatened, when our planet is facing increasing challenges, and when the environment should be given more priority than ever, this is hugely concerning.

For a project to simply get a yes or no from a minister with little to no input from the public, local communities and those at the heart of conservation or the environment (except in certain cases), is a scary thought.

This Bill is undemocratic and unworkable. It removes the voice of anyone but the ministers and overrides decades of planning legislation and precedent.

There are numerous issues with it, including that the final Bill will contain a list of projects which are guaranteed the fast-track process, which the public can’t comment on as the list has not been included in the current Bill. This grossly undermines the select committee process and is undemocratic, at best.

We’re not against progress or creating efficiencies, but efficiencies are useless if they are not effective and, within this process, there appears to be only a tiny shred of effectiveness in terms of protecting Aotearoa’s incredible biodiversity and environment.

The only positive we can see within this Bill is that several parts of the conservation estate are not available for projects to be applied for, including national parks, nature reserves, scientific reserves, wilderness areas, wildlife sanctuaries, marine reserves, RAMSAR sites, and national reserves.

But that doesn’t change the fact this Bill removes the voice of the people and, potentially, the voice of conservation within the consenting process for certain projects, and that is something that should not be tolerated.

Submissions on the Bill close April 19 and we encourage anyone with views on this matter to make a submission. Many good templates are available online so have a google, get writing, and submit. Make your voice heard while you still can.

We’re not exaggerating when we say hugely important parts of our environment could be at stake.

- By Shona Sangster, the Southland Conservation board chair

— The Southland Conservation board writes a monthly column for the Southland Express