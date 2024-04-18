Review: Veteran bands rock Civic with classic songs

A sell-out crowd listened to 1970s New Zealand iconic band Dragon rock the house at the Invercargill Civic Theatre on Friday night. PHOTO: TONI McDONALD

Don't let the grey hair and glasses fool you. The band members of Hello Sailor have still got it and can rock with the best. They were a good choice to accompany Dragon on their 50th anniversary tour.

The sellout crowd which packed the Invercargill Civic Theatre on Friday evening mainly came from the boomer and Gen-X generations before the dotcom world took over.

The timeless hits of these two bands left an indelible mark on their generation and the concert linked the audience back to a time in life before mortgages and grandchildren existed.

Their music came via the radio, TV or live shows. They listened to a weekly top 20 single artists countdown on the radio to hear how songs by Dragon, Hello Sailor’s and Mark Williams vinyl records had sold that week.

Music by both Hello Sailor and Dragon featured in Apra’s top 100 New Zealand songs of all time.

Hello Sailor, originally formed in 1975, released two albums before the band went its separate ways for a while.

But it left a mark on the New Zealand music scene that has clearly not been forgotten.

Hello Sailor did a great job warming the crowd with an energising sound that was received with loud cheers of approval.

As the familiar lyrics of Blue Lady, New Tattoo, Gutter Black rang out from the stage, the crowd joined in.

The skill of these veteran musicians had to be admired as they easily slipped from their traditional rock genre to offer a little piece of smooth jazz.

It has been 10 years since Dragon last toured the nation and this 50th anniversary show delivered in spades.

While band members of this golden anniversary tour would mostly be gold card holders, from the first song, Speak No Evil, they had the audience dancing in the aisles or their seats.

Two outstanding solos from bass guitarist Tom Hunter and drummer Pete Drummond had the crowd mesmerised. By the time the band cracked out its most well-known and loved hits April Sun in Cuba, Rain, Are You Old Enough?, Young Years and This Time, the audience could not contain themselves and heartily took part in the crowd sing-along.

Frontman Mark Williams’ move from pop to rock with Dragon in 2006 has been a good move. He seems to have found a great fit in the rock genre.

His own chart-toppers No Mercy and Yesterday Was Just the Beginning of My Life from the 1970s now had lost their sugary-pop sound to a hint of rock.

At the end of the evening, wide smiles adorned the audience’s faces as they filtered out on the streets and only praise for the show they had just seen, was on their lips.

- Dragon 50th Anniversary TourCivic Theatre, Invercargill, By Toni McDonald