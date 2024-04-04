Riding support group reaches out for help

Maddison McMaster, 13, rides 21-year-old Buckskin Welsh pony Jake at the Southland Riding for the Disabled arena in Otatara. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A perfect day at Southland Riding for the Disabled is a sunny day with loads of volunteers, healthy horses and happy riders galloping along a sensory track.

Wishful thinking cannot help the voluntary organisation service Southland’s disabled community when there is a lack of skilled volunteers to maintain the surface arena.

Southland Riding for the Disabled administrator and fundraiser Natasha Clarke said there were always issues with the surface arena and "the main issue is that we don’t have enough volunteers to maintain it".

The problematic surface at Otatara required specialised maintenance which included using the correct sand and the work of a group of volunteers to ensure it was compliant, she said.

"We have to be very careful with what we use on our surface because some of our disabled riders have sensory issues so we can’t use something like sand that has gravel init because it’s too noisy," Ms Clarke said.

Several groups lease out the arena and the ground ends up in a condition that is not conducive to the disabled riders.

Hiring out the arena to community groups is the organisation’s main source of income.

Every time the surface arena was used it took an hour and a half to rake the arena and the organisation did not receive any government funding to be able to hire someone to maintain it, Ms Clarke said.

"Volunteers are our major assets and so are our horses.

"All our money comes from grants and donations."

Southland RDA has sought the advice of its sister organisations around Aotearoa for what they use to maintain their surface arenas and discovered Wellington uses a wool covering.

The cost of the covering was $50,000, which was out of the group’s league, so they were forced to seek alternatives such as synthetics or man-made fibres, she said.

They received a grant of $150,000 which they are using to repair a leaky roof and once that is fixed they are hoping to tackle the surface arena issue in three weeks.

Southland Riding for the Disabled posted on Facebook asking for volunteers to assist with maintaining the surface arena and received a positive response but welcomes any help towards feeding and exercising the horses and gardening and general upkeep of the facilities.

The group has been helping Southlanders of all ages explore riding as therapy for more than 40 years.

Riding sessions are provided for children and adults with physical, intellectual, emotional and social challenges.

- By Nina Tapu