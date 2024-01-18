The road to revitalisation: mayoral view

Tom Campbell, Invercargill Deputy Mayor.

Happy 2024. I hope the festive season treated you well. As you’ll know, shortly after Christmas, our city’s mayor suffered a minor heart attack. I’m pleased to report Nobby is doing well so far, and hope you’ll join me in wishing him a speedy recovery and return to the council table.

This year is shaping up to be a busy one, and one of the significant components of work Invercargill City Council is involved in is the continued rejuvenation of our city centre.

Back in 2016, the Southland Regional Development Strategy (SoRDS) identified growing Invercargill’s population as its principal objective. Revitalising the inner city was one of many proposals made in an effort to reverse the dwindling population. The city centre was old and tired-looking, and seen as a disincentive to moving south.

From the start, one of the key questions floated was what the role of council should be in regards to driving that rejuvenation. Would council be a bystander while commercial investors drove that change, or would it take the reins? During the past few years, the role of council has crystallised and our organisation – and its elected members – plays the part of enabler, investor and integrator.

To me, being an enabler in this context means facilitating the planning process while at the same time ensuring our city’s heritage values are preserved. Meanwhile, acting as an investor refers to council – when it must – stepping in to get projects that would otherwise stall off the ground. Finally, being an integrator means council plays a key role in ensuring that discrete or standalone initiatives within our city are tied together with a common thread.

The role of integrator is perhaps the most important component of this work for council. In 2024, we will see another example of that, as the developments on lower Esk St are tied back into the city centre through the redevelopment of Wachner Pl. That project has the added challenge of ensuring that integration can be done without damaging the heritage elements of Wachner Pl itself.

SoRDS advocated for the rejuvenation of what it dubbed the Golden Square: the city blocks bound by Dee, Tay, Kelvin, and Don Sts, with Esk St at its heart. Once the Distinction Hotel and Wachner Pl projects are finished, that goal of rejuvenating the city centre will be largely complete.

But there is one very key element of the SoRDS plan that is still missing: a central city art gallery, preferably in the Golden Square.

Council’s current long-term plan includes this at a concept level, and the next version of our long-term plan, which goes out for consultation next month, also includes provision for an art gallery worthy of the city.

When that development is given the green light, we will be able to stop using the word rejuvenation, and will truly be able to speak about the renaissance of our city centre.

- By Tom Campbell