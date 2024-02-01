Roll up for the magical mystery tour, showcase

Jason Pope

Roll up for the magical Mystery Tour with the Southern Grille and Gasoline Friday Night Cruise.

Club president Jason Pope said the club was hoping for a good turnout again for its first mystery cruise and annual Saturday showcase weekend at the Collegiate Rugby grounds.

He was encouraging cruisers to tap into the fun part of the event’s atmosphere by dressing up, as a prize was on offer for the best dressed.

"It’s about having fun, so dress up any way you like."

The Friday night cruise would take about two hours, Mr Pope said.

It was the first time the Friday night tour would be open to the public.

"In the past we’ve done a closed controlled spread of it in town where we closed the roads off."

Saturday’s showcase was particularly geared towards families where live music would be playing after the gates opened at 8am for those taking part.

Craft and food stalls as well as coffee carts would also be on site.

But events like the bouncy castles and jeep rides were free to keep things affordable for families.

"It can be so expensive to bring your family ... if you had a couple of kids and bring them along and had to pay $5 a ride. The whole idea is to keep them there as long as possible and make it affordable for the families."

But there would be a gold coin entry fee which would be later donated to Hospice Southland.

It was the sixth year the event had been held as a charity fundraiser.

"It should be quite a full-on day.

"It is a large show that draws a good crowd," he said.

In past years up to 400 cars from all over the country went on show with about 7000 people checking out the Saturday event.

Cars from as far as Auckland and Gisborne had driven down for past events.

Guests could expect to see anything from a Rolls-Royce to a Mini, Mr Pope said.

"Anyone is welcome to bring their cars down."

People did not have to be a member of the club to show their car, he said.

Cars on show could range from the 1920s era through to later models.

Mr Pope said the show was a good lead into the Burt Munro Challenge which started later in the week.

He believed petrol-heads had found a home in Southland.

"I think per head of population in the country we would be leading.

"Houses were cheap for so long that everyone could afford toys. Some people have got multiple cars — huge collections in Southland."

Those keen to kick it into high gear for the Mystery Tour needed to meet on Otepuni Ave, Invercargill, by 6pm on Friday.

- By Toni McDonald