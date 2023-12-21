Round out the working year with a racing party

Krug completes an impressive run as he heads towards the finish of the Group 1 Ascot Park Hotel Invercargill Cup last year. PHOTO: MONICA TORETTO

It is the ultimate Christmas break up at Ascot Park Raceway in Invercargill tomorrow when the Invercargill Harness Racing Club holds its Ascot Park Hotel Invercargill Cup Day from 4pm.

The Group 1 Ascot Park Hotel Invercargill Cup, a Group 1 race, is the feature event on the track with a stake of $110,000 supported by a quality card including the Group 3, Brendan Franks Farrier David Moss Stakes Trot with a stake of $30,000, the Diamond Creek Farm/SBSR Robin Dundee Crown and the recently announced Canada Stakes for a purse of $25,000.

On-course patrons can win the opportunity to place a bet of up to $1000 on the Cup just by dropping their losing tote tickets or a coupon from the race book in one of the buckets around the course with their name and phone number on the back for a special draw.

The draw will be made before Race 5 where each ticket or coupon drawn will receive a runner in that race. Should your runner finish first in race 5 you receive $1000 to bet on the Ascot Park Hotel Invercargill Cup. Second in the race 5 competition gets $300 to spend on the Cup and third $200.

Full details will be in the race book on race day. To enter you must be 18 years of age or older.

Ladies Fashion In The Field, supported by Elegance 148 On Elles Restaurant, McLeay Jewellers and Craig Heyrick of Harcourts Real Estate, Invercargill, is back with entries open on course until Race 3 on the day with some great prizes up for grabs. Details will be on the race book on the day.

Six contestants will be found for the final which will take place in the birdcage later in the day.

The race meeting is a twilight event due to start at 4pm, ideal for those end of year functions and get-togethers.

By Lindsay Beer

Southern Harness Racing Promotions Officer