Santa set to roll into Bluff for annual parade

Santa Claus aboard the Bluff Coastguard boat during a previous Bluff Santa Parade. PHOTO: LUISA GIRAO

The annual Bluff Santa Parade is set to roll along on Sunday, December 10.

The parade, organised by Bluff Promotions, starts at the top end of Gore St (State Highway 1) at 1pm on the day, making its way along the street before turning right into Palmer St followed by another right turn on to Barrow St and into the Oyster Festival site for the annual Christmas In The Bluff Gala Day.

Bluff Promotions are inviting participants to be a part of the parade — the more the merrier! Floats, walkers, performers, groups, organisations, clubs, marchers, hot rods, motorbikes, cars — all are welcome.

As always, there will be some great prizes for the best floats and costumes.

Entries can be made now with parade co-ordinator Alison Patrick at apatrick333@gmail.com or 027 350 9686.

Bluff Promotions are also organising a Best Dressed Christmas Window Competition among local businesses before the festive season.

- By Lindsay Beer