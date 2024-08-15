Thursday, 15 August 2024

SBS Bank Southland Stags vs Hawke's Bay

    Co Coaches Matt Saunders and James Wilson announce the side to take on Hawke's Bay for the Ranfurly Shield. 

    Saturday August 17th 4.35pm - Mclean Park Napier

    Ranfurly Shield Challenge 

     

    1.Jack Sexton

    2.Jack Taylor

    3.Morgan Mitchell

    4.Mitch Dunshea

    5.Josh Bekhuis

    6.Blair Ryall

    7.Sean Withy ©

    8.Dylan Nel

    9.Connor Collins

    10.Byron Smith

    11.Charlie Powell 

    12.Faletoi Peni

    13.Isaac Te Tamaki

    14.Viliami Fine

    15.Rory van Vugt

    16.Nic Souchon

    17.Hunter Fahey

    18.Hamdahn Tuipulotu

    19.Shneil Singh

    20.Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa

    21.Lachie Albert

    22.Jason Robertson

    23.Jake Stachan*

     

    *Debut for Southland

    Southland Express