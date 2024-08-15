You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Co Coaches Matt Saunders and James Wilson announce the side to take on Hawke's Bay for the Ranfurly Shield.
SBS Bank Southland Stags vs Hawke's Bay
Saturday August 17th 4.35pm - Mclean Park Napier
Ranfurly Shield Challenge
SBS Bank Southland Stags
1.Jack Sexton
2.Jack Taylor
3.Morgan Mitchell
4.Mitch Dunshea
5.Josh Bekhuis
6.Blair Ryall
7.Sean Withy ©
8.Dylan Nel
9.Connor Collins
10.Byron Smith
11.Charlie Powell
12.Faletoi Peni
13.Isaac Te Tamaki
14.Viliami Fine
15.Rory van Vugt
16.Nic Souchon
17.Hunter Fahey
18.Hamdahn Tuipulotu
19.Shneil Singh
20.Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa
21.Lachie Albert
22.Jason Robertson
23.Jake Stachan*
*Debut for Southland