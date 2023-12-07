School patrols mark end of year with Orange Parade

Invercargill Police Senior Constable Fenton Herrick and school children take part in the Orange Parade in Invercargill last Thursday. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

They have let plenty of people and pupils on the road this year, so now it was their turn.

The annual Orange Parade took place in Invercargill last Thursday to thank those who have operated school crossings in Invercargill schools this year.

Senior Constable Fenton Herrick said the job was as important one and was a good way to control traffic around schools.

Pupils who waked to school or were dropped off near the school enjoyed the crossings as a safe entry to the school. The patrols were always shown courtesy by road users, he said.

About 250 children walked around some Invercargill inner-city streets in the parade last Thursday. They then headed to Splash Palace for a couple of hours of entertaining time in the water.