Shakespeare in the theatre

Southland's annual feast of Shakespeare is moving into the city, bringing with it someone fabulous.

Shakespeare in the Park will see award-winning comedian, writer and actor Penny Ashton present her latest literary solo musical; an Elizabethan tale of magic, meddling and puffed bull’s pizzles — The Tempestuous at SIT Centrestage Theatre from January 25-27.

Shakespeare in the Park Charitable Trust chair Angela Newell said the move away from Queens Park was an opportunity to breathe new life into the annual production.

"This year we’re encouraging people to enjoy the hospitality opportunities on Don St before attending the show at nearby SIT Centrestage Theatre," Newell said.

On Friday, a night market will offer street food, while on both Friday and Saturday evenings local venues will provide outdoor spaces to enjoy the warm, long nights.

"We’ve brought Shakespearean-based performances to Southland for 23 years, usually in one of the city parks. However for 2024, the trust is trying something different, reaching out to audiences who may prefer to make a night of it, enjoying a meal out followed by the show in a convenient location."

The Tempestuous sees Sicily’s beloved King Enzo dead as Princess Rosa, a stroppy spinster, navigates the tempestuous waters of belching step-fathers, lusty suitors, popping cod pieces and menopausal witches, to face her destiny.

For tickets, go to www.iticket.co.nz