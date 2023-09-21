Short-tailed bat colony holding well

A short-tailed bat. PHOTO: ODT FILES

The Department of Conservation (Doc) is pleased a colony of bats appears to be holding steady after predator controls were put in place in Fiordland.

Doc has recently completed the annual monitoring of a colony of southern lesser short-tailed bats at Murchison Mountains.

The colony was first discovered in 2018 using acoustic recorders and the population was now estimated to be between 300 and 400 individuals.

Doc ranger Warren Simpson said it was great to get more information on the status of this species as there were only three populations of southern lesser short-tailed bats across the country.

"Bats are extremely vulnerable to predation by introduced predators like stoats, rats, feral cats and possums.

"They are only found in areas where there is intensive, regular predator control like the Eglinton Valley, or predator-free offshore islands."

Mr Simpson said in the Murchison Mountains there was a large-scale control for stoats but not rats, so the bat population was still quite vulnerable.

The species was unusual among bat species as it not only hunted on the wing, but also foraged on the ground using smell and their keen sense of hearing to locate prey as they scurried about the forest floor on all four limbs, Mr Simpson said.

"They forage like little pigs rooting around in the leaf litter.

"This unusual foraging strategy was only viable to evolve in bats due to New Zealand’s lack of mammalian predators prior to their introduction by humans."

The monitoring programme was important because the more was known about the species, the better they could be protected, he said.