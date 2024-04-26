Showstopper in Windsor

Welcome to 66 Layard Street, Windsor, where modern elegance blends seamlessly with everyday comfort.

The spacious open-plan living area pours out on to a generous multi-level deck, creating an ideal setting for both entertaining and relaxation, while a second separate living area offers a quiet escape.

A dedicated office nook nestles beside the well-appointed kitchen and dining area, all of which overlook beautifully, landscaped grounds.

The luxurious master bedroom boasts a walk-through wardrobe and ensuite bathroom.

Two guest toilets are conveniently situated at either end of the house, complimented by an additional stylish bathroom.

Storage space abounds with an internal access double garage, attic, and ample wardrobes in each of the four bedrooms.

For an exclusive viewing, contact the Agent Tim Frampton and seize the opportunity to make 66 Layard Street your very own.